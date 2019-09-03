Continental Resources (CLR) Position Has Upped by Mitchell Group Inc; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Umb Bank N A Decreased Position as Market Value Declined

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 10,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 177,424 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58 million, down from 187,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $46.37. About 11.35M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.11. About 2.89 million shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Continental Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY RISING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRUDE; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru holds 353.98M shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Counsel Ltd Com Ny holds 17,797 shares. New England Inv And Retirement Incorporated has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Madrona Services has 8,703 shares. 150,031 were accumulated by Johnson Finance Gp Inc. Weiss Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Td Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 1,460 shares. Amg Tru Bankshares stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Acropolis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 2,335 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt owns 572,926 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Autus Asset Ltd Llc invested in 0.08% or 8,847 shares. Crestwood Ltd Liability owns 779,067 shares or 3.01% of their US portfolio. 13,876 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth Advsrs. Cypress Capital Management Limited Liability (Wy) has 962 shares.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 64,151 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $78.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 14,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 15.67 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jvl Lc holds 0.08% or 7,000 shares. Shell Asset Management Commerce invested in 4,815 shares or 0% of the stock. Columbia Pacific Ltd Liability Company has 5.14% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 49,415 shares. Sit Inv Assoc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 43,775 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 54,133 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.06% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 151,079 shares. First Manhattan Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 200 shares. Moreover, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc has 0.07% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 629,703 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Jefferies Grp Inc Lc has 21,661 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa owns 394,134 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0.04% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 12,017 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 38,315 shares. 8,000 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,020 shares to 29,270 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Holding Corp by 167,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,120 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

