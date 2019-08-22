Continental Resources (CLR) Holding Has Increased by Corecommodity Management Llc; Costar Group (CSGP) Shares Rose While Select Equity Group LP Lowered Holding by $20.36 Billion

Select Equity Group Lp decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp sold 43,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 515,790 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.57 billion, down from 559,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $621.34. About 112,635 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 45.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 16,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 54,133 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 37,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.71. About 1.73 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group owns 64,918 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 862 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Tn has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Korea Investment invested in 207,197 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Oppenheimer And holds 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 10,540 shares. Tortoise Advsrs, a Kansas-based fund reported 243,863 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 1.20M shares. Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 109,835 shares. Us Retail Bank De reported 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Dupont Capital reported 29,800 shares. Cushing Asset LP invested in 0.07% or 46,466 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP stated it has 0.02% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Earnest Partners Llc invested in 693,357 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $39.52 million activity. 1,000 Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares with value of $39,880 were bought by McNabb John T II.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Continental Resources Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Continental Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By Continental Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:CLR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC) by 79,334 shares to 101,238 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,028 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CoStar Group Signs Agreement with Marcus & Millichap for Commercial Real Estate Services in Canada – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CoStar to shift nearly 100 positions to Ricmond – Washington Business Journal – bizjournals.com” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why CoStar Group Stock Surged 64% Through the 1st Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 23, 2019 : V, TXN, CB, CNI, EW, DFS, FE, CSGP, CMG, AGR, SNAP, WRB – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68 billion and $14766.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1.74 million shares to 4.85 million shares, valued at $169.58B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 3,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).