Continental Resources (CLR) Holder Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Increased Its Position by $7.12 Million as Valuation Declined; As Olin (Call) (OLN) Valuation Declined, Holder Beaconlight Capital Has Increased Its Holding

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (Call) (OLN) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 39,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 355,800 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80 million, up from 316,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 2.26M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 64.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 169,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 431,581 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.17M, up from 262,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 1.39M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Continental Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Invest Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 8,244 shares. Principal Fincl holds 0.02% or 847,197 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Company reported 118,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% or 15,914 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 215,000 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). D E Shaw reported 549,708 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Moreover, Prudential Fin has 0.02% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 519,244 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability stated it has 14,954 shares. New York-based Renaissance Tech Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 33,111 shares. Mackenzie Fincl owns 28,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $716,852 activity. $85,000 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by Smith Vince J on Monday, August 12. VERMILLION TERESA M bought $10,872 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Wednesday, August 7. 2,000 Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares with value of $33,374 were bought by Alderman Heidi S. Shares for $4,479 were bought by Shipp Earl L. $178,490 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by BUNCH C ROBERT on Wednesday, August 7.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $382.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (Call) (NYSE:FBHS) by 170,400 shares to 48,900 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 246,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 567,923 shares, and cut its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB).

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $9.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 28,910 shares to 1,537 shares, valued at $128,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tivo Corp by 110,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,716 shares, and cut its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR).