Continental Resources (CLR) Holder Mitchell Group Lifted Holding; Ami Asset Management Has Lifted Its Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (PLAY) Position by $2.27 Million as Valuation Declined

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (PLAY) by 27.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 46,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 213,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67 million, up from 167,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt I Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.25. About 514,051 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500.

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.3. About 1.44 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 36,950 shares to 174,205 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) by 5,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,192 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles & Equity Research accumulated 17,423 shares. Moreover, Neumeier Poma Inv Counsel Limited has 3.02% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). 30,340 were reported by Groesbeck Investment Nj. Bancorp Of America De owns 307,746 shares. The New York-based Tower Research Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Kirr Marbach And Ltd In accumulated 163,626 shares or 1.98% of the stock. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 10,170 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc, California-based fund reported 317,511 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 99,528 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 0.28% stake. Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd Llc reported 1.43 million shares stake. Hussman Strategic Advsrs invested in 0.43% or 35,000 shares. Moreover, Alps Incorporated has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Voya Management has 70,029 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0% or 1,411 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $78.84 million activity. McNabb John T II had bought 1,000 shares worth $39,880.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 9,680 shares to 25,800 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 69,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,620 shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).