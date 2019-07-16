Continental Resources (CLR) Holder Mitchell Group Has Upped Its Stake by $2.44 Million; Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Valuation Declined While Schaller Investment Group Cut Its Holding

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 261,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.54 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57M, down from 3.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.77. About 87,700 shares traded. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 45.11% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.66% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.67. About 2.72 million shares traded or 16.98% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY RISING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRUDE; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $78.84 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $39,880 was made by McNabb John T II on Wednesday, June 5.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 20,260 shares to 22,950 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) by 19,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,470 shares, and cut its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Incorporated owns 372,224 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). 49,415 are owned by Columbia Pacific Advsr Llc. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 419 shares. Cambridge Investment Research owns 9,619 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 74,182 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 35,578 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated Inc accumulated 48,186 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Liability Com has 39,100 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 824,028 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer And Inc has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 10,540 shares. Amer National Tx stated it has 88,355 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability accumulated 122,490 shares. Barbara Oil Company accumulated 0.53% or 20,000 shares. Comm Fincl Bank has 6,161 shares.

