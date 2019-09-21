Continental Resources (CLR) Holder Goldman Sachs Group Decreased Its Position by $5.31 Million as Shares Declined; Roper Technologies (ROP) Shareholder Cleararc Capital Cut Holding

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 38.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 963 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 1,537 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $563,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $359.5. About 599,080 shares traded or 19.85% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 126,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 665,748 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.02M, down from 792,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.12. About 3.03M shares traded or 12.29% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $347.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 53,458 shares to 73,040 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP (Call) by 86,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.51 million activity. McNabb John T II bought $39,880 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold CLR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 66.73 million shares or 7.77% less from 72.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 104,700 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 353,530 shares. 282,427 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 76,686 shares stake. Pnc Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 5,488 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 8.46M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Price Michael F owns 270,000 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Sit holds 34,250 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Deprince Race & Zollo stated it has 9,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.03% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 249,210 shares stake. Asset Mgmt One Commerce Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.9 per share. CLR’s profit will be $209.46 million for 14.96 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.39% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 28.26 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Conestoga Cap Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 1,040 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eventide Asset Management Lc holds 2.38% or 214,000 shares. Washington owns 10,494 shares. 405 are held by Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc. Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 14,474 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.15% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability owns 7,975 shares. Waratah Cap Advsrs Ltd has invested 4.34% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Smithfield Tru reported 0% stake. Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.16% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.11% or 20,026 shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Llc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.36% or 101,810 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent And Incorporated reported 544,592 shares or 3.63% of all its holdings.