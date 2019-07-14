Continental Res Com (CLR) Holder Reaves W H & Company Has Lowered Holding; Cvs Health (CVS) Stake Has Upped by Advisors Asset Management Inc

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Continental Res Inc Com (CLR) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,200 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $949,000, down from 31,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Continental Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.44 billion market cap company. It closed at $40.99 lastly. It is down 38.24% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY RISING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRUDE; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 32,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 139,950 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55 million, up from 107,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.09 million shares traded or 0.67% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7,960 shares to 61,860 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 6,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,166 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800. Shares for $10.73M were sold by MERLO LARRY J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Group accumulated 67,208 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wellington Shields Management Ltd reported 77,030 shares. 1,554 are owned by Trust Department Mb Commercial Bank N A. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.23% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 366,933 shares. Adirondack Trust reported 0.4% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hanson & Doremus Mgmt accumulated 0.12% or 6,857 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 0.51% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh, Germany-based fund reported 13,716 shares. Taconic Cap Advsrs LP holds 465,000 shares. Boys Arnold And Incorporated has 69,958 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs stated it has 0.47% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Livingston Group Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) accumulated 80,096 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Kames Capital Public Lc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 213,864 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Limited Co holds 43,052 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group has 4,768 shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS Health Is A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Must-See Stock Charts for Wednesday: S, BB, CVS, BYND – Investorplace.com” published on June 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 07/11: (IMUX) (OMER) (DVAX) (CI) (CVS) (WW) (SNSS) (BBBY) (FAST) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Trump Administration Withdraws Drug Rebate Plan – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. CBD Sales to Grow an Average of 107% Annually Through 2023 – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Continental Petroleum Chairman Harold Hamm to Keynote EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Tues. Aug. 13, 2019 – PRNewswire” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “After Hours: Box Disappoints, Continental Resources Initiates a Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Bud Brigham-led oil royalty company to go public – Austin Business Journal” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Continental Resources: Separating Itself From The Rest Of The Pack – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mattel, Continental Resources, and The Trade Desk Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CLR’s profit will be $267.49 million for 14.43 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.41% EPS growth.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $78.84 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by McNabb John T II, worth $39,880.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 60,304 shares to 232,100 shares, valued at $10.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co Com (NYSE:SO) by 581,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Cms Energy Corp Com (NYSE:CMS).