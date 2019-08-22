Continental Res (CLR) Shareholder Viking Fund Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Valuation Declined; Moab Capital Partners Raised Its Red Hat (RHT) Stake by $6.59 Million; Share Price Were Volatile

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Continental Res (CLR) by 14.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 58,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Continental Res for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.71. About 1.73 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $39.52 million activity. $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares were bought by McNabb John T II.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third National Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 22,543 shares. Com Savings Bank stated it has 6,161 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 142 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 9,977 shares. Parsons Capital Management Incorporated Ri holds 0.03% or 6,730 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated stated it has 372,224 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Lc invested in 0.01% or 153,697 shares. Us Bank De has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 30,072 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Fmr Limited Company owns 6.71 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Delphi Ma has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Royal London Asset Ltd reported 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). California Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 185,812 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Insiders Buy CLR, KMI And Other Energy Stocks – So Should You – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Continental Resources Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Continental Resources Announces $85 Million Divestiture Of Water Handling Facility In STACK And Strategic Initiatives – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Rebounds After Economic Data Dampens Recession Fears – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 27,000 shares to 87,000 shares, valued at $5.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) by 36,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $421.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 3.29M shares to 323,175 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 53,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.05M shares, and cut its stake in Everi Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0.04% or 119,907 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Associates holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 149,644 shares. Old Dominion Mngmt invested in 0.39% or 6,320 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 295,095 shares. Amer Century Companies invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Stephens Incorporated Ar stated it has 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.39% or 51,154 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Ser Inc holds 0.03% or 363 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.02% or 283,334 shares. 740,336 are held by Alpine Assocs Mgmt Inc. Cordasco Financial Net owns 28 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communications Lc reported 148,900 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 94 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Llc owns 480,140 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt owns 0.47% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 154,897 shares.