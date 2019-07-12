Continental Materials Corporation (CUO)’s Financial Results Comparing With SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

This is a contrast between Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) and SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Materials Corporation 17 0.17 N/A -3.45 0.00 SPX FLOW Inc. 35 0.77 N/A 1.60 23.19

Table 1 demonstrates Continental Materials Corporation and SPX FLOW Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Continental Materials Corporation and SPX FLOW Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Materials Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -7.3% SPX FLOW Inc. 0.00% 5% 1.8%

Volatility and Risk

Continental Materials Corporation is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.86 beta. Competitively, SPX FLOW Inc.’s beta is 2.08 which is 108.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Continental Materials Corporation are 2.3 and 1.5. Competitively, SPX FLOW Inc. has 1.5 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Continental Materials Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SPX FLOW Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.9% of Continental Materials Corporation shares and 90.6% of SPX FLOW Inc. shares. 7.6% are Continental Materials Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are SPX FLOW Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Materials Corporation -2.15% -2.67% 25.95% 13.75% -5.67% 68.35% SPX FLOW Inc. -4.72% 5.27% 11.25% -1.09% -16.03% 22.22%

For the past year Continental Materials Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than SPX FLOW Inc.

Summary

SPX FLOW Inc. beats Continental Materials Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications. The Construction Products Industry Group produces and sells concrete, aggregates, and construction supplies; and hollow metal doors, door frames and related hardware, wood doors, lavatory fixtures, and electronic access and security systems. The company primarily sells its construction products to general and sub-contractors, government entities, and individuals. Continental Materials Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It operates through three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily for customers in oil and gas, and nuclear and other conventional power industries under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. It primarily serves customers in chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.