Continental Materials Corporation (CUO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

We will be comparing the differences between Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) and Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Materials Corporation 17 0.17 N/A -3.45 0.00 Donaldson Company Inc. 50 2.21 N/A 2.38 21.15

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Continental Materials Corporation and Donaldson Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Continental Materials Corporation and Donaldson Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Materials Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -7.3% Donaldson Company Inc. 0.00% 36% 14.6%

Risk & Volatility

Continental Materials Corporation is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.86 beta. Donaldson Company Inc.’s 1.45 beta is the reason why it is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Continental Materials Corporation's Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Donaldson Company Inc. are 2.3 and 1.6 respectively.

Analyst Recommendations

Continental Materials Corporation and Donaldson Company Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Materials Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Donaldson Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Donaldson Company Inc.’s potential downside is -0.63% and its average price target is $49.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Continental Materials Corporation and Donaldson Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.9% and 82%. About 7.6% of Continental Materials Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Donaldson Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Materials Corporation -2.15% -2.67% 25.95% 13.75% -5.67% 68.35% Donaldson Company Inc. -4.35% -4.35% 1.59% -7.88% 6.88% 16.06%

For the past year Continental Materials Corporation was more bullish than Donaldson Company Inc.

Summary

Donaldson Company Inc. beats Continental Materials Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications. The Construction Products Industry Group produces and sells concrete, aggregates, and construction supplies; and hollow metal doors, door frames and related hardware, wood doors, lavatory fixtures, and electronic access and security systems. The company primarily sells its construction products to general and sub-contractors, government entities, and individuals. Continental Materials Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and truck markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large equipment fleets. The Industrial Products segment provides dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives and semi-conductor manufacturing. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.