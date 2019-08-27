Continental Materials Corporation (CUO) and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Comparing side by side

Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Materials Corporation 18 0.16 N/A 5.52 2.76 Rockwell Automation Inc. 167 2.56 N/A 9.10 17.66

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Rockwell Automation Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Continental Materials Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Continental Materials Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Continental Materials Corporation and Rockwell Automation Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Materials Corporation 0.00% 25.9% 16.6% Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 76.7% 16.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.88 shows that Continental Materials Corporation is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Rockwell Automation Inc.’s 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

Continental Materials Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Continental Materials Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Continental Materials Corporation and Rockwell Automation Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Materials Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s average target price is $182.33, while its potential upside is 24.35%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.5% of Continental Materials Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 79% of Rockwell Automation Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.5% of Continental Materials Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Rockwell Automation Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Materials Corporation -2.31% -8.74% -20% 25.74% -20.83% 40.97% Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.8% -2.32% -9.35% -6.45% -12.02% 6.84%

For the past year Continental Materials Corporation has stronger performance than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Summary

Rockwell Automation Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Continental Materials Corporation.

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications. The Construction Products Industry Group produces and sells concrete, aggregates, and construction supplies; and hollow metal doors, door frames and related hardware, wood doors, lavatory fixtures, and electronic access and security systems. The company primarily sells its construction products to general and sub-contractors, government entities, and individuals. Continental Materials Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.