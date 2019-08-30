Continental Materials Corporation (CUO) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Continental Materials Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.01% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Continental Materials Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Continental Materials Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Materials Corporation 0.00% 25.90% 16.60% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Continental Materials Corporation and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Materials Corporation N/A 18 2.76 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Continental Materials Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Continental Materials Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Continental Materials Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Materials Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.86 1.87 2.58

The competitors have a potential upside of 62.97%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Continental Materials Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Materials Corporation -2.31% -8.74% -20% 25.74% -20.83% 40.97% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Continental Materials Corporation was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Continental Materials Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, Continental Materials Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 1.57 Quick Ratio. Continental Materials Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Continental Materials Corporation’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Continental Materials Corporation has a beta of 0.88 and its 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Continental Materials Corporation’s competitors are 33.94% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Dividends

Continental Materials Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Continental Materials Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications. The Construction Products Industry Group produces and sells concrete, aggregates, and construction supplies; and hollow metal doors, door frames and related hardware, wood doors, lavatory fixtures, and electronic access and security systems. The company primarily sells its construction products to general and sub-contractors, government entities, and individuals. Continental Materials Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.