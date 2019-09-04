Continental Materials Corporation (CUO) and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Materials Corporation 17 0.16 N/A 5.52 2.76 GrafTech International Ltd. 12 1.79 N/A 2.81 4.07

Table 1 highlights Continental Materials Corporation and GrafTech International Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. GrafTech International Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Continental Materials Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Continental Materials Corporation is currently more affordable than GrafTech International Ltd., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Materials Corporation 0.00% 25.9% 16.6% GrafTech International Ltd. 0.00% -83% 54.3%

Liquidity

Continental Materials Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. On the competitive side is, GrafTech International Ltd. which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Continental Materials Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to GrafTech International Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.5% of Continental Materials Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of GrafTech International Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 7.5% of Continental Materials Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Materials Corporation -2.31% -8.74% -20% 25.74% -20.83% 40.97% GrafTech International Ltd. 0.26% -0.35% 2.78% -12.86% -39.89% 0.09%

For the past year Continental Materials Corporation was more bullish than GrafTech International Ltd.

Summary

Continental Materials Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors GrafTech International Ltd.

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications. The Construction Products Industry Group produces and sells concrete, aggregates, and construction supplies; and hollow metal doors, door frames and related hardware, wood doors, lavatory fixtures, and electronic access and security systems. The company primarily sells its construction products to general and sub-contractors, government entities, and individuals. Continental Materials Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.