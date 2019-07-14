Continental Capital Equities (CNQT) to pay $0.20 on Jul 26, 2019; Marine Products (MPX)’s Sentiment Is 1.17

Continental Capital Equities Inc (OTCMKTS:CNQT) is expected to pay $0.20 on Jul 26, 2019. (OTCMKTS:CNQT) shareholders before Jul 19, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Continental Capital Equities Inc’s current price of $0.00 translates into 20,000.00% yield. Continental Capital Equities Inc’s dividend has Jul 22, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $0.001 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Marine Products Corp (MPX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.50, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 27 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 23 decreased and sold their equity positions in Marine Products Corp. The funds in our database reported: 4.95 million shares, up from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Marine Products Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 16 Increased: 15 New Position: 12.

Marine Products Corporation designs, makes, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, sport yacht, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $517.68 million. It provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex Jet Boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats. It has a 18.43 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products to a network of 147 domestic and 90 international independent authorized dealers.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Marine Products Corporation for 800,000 shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 20,312 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al has 0.09% invested in the company for 911,960 shares. The Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.06% in the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 283,000 shares.

Analysts await Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 19.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.26 per share. MPX’s profit will be $7.17 million for 18.06 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Marine Products Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.17. About 6,521 shares traded. Marine Products Corporation (MPX) has declined 8.48% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.91% the S&P500.