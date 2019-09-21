Continental Building Products Inc. (CBPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Since Continental Building Products Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) and U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) are part of the General Building Materials industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Building Products Inc. 25 1.82 N/A 2.10 11.72 U.S. Concrete Inc. 46 0.53 N/A 1.88 24.99

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Continental Building Products Inc. and U.S. Concrete Inc. U.S. Concrete Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Continental Building Products Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Continental Building Products Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Continental Building Products Inc. and U.S. Concrete Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Building Products Inc. 0.00% 22.8% 11.5% U.S. Concrete Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.37 shows that Continental Building Products Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, U.S. Concrete Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

Continental Building Products Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, U.S. Concrete Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Continental Building Products Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than U.S. Concrete Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Continental Building Products Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.6% of U.S. Concrete Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Continental Building Products Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.7% of U.S. Concrete Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Building Products Inc. -3.11% -5.86% -4.4% -5.1% -21.09% -3.42% U.S. Concrete Inc. -6.03% -3.6% 0.45% 25.41% -7.76% 33.48%

For the past year Continental Building Products Inc. had bearish trend while U.S. Concrete Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Continental Building Products Inc. beats U.S. Concrete Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services for the construction industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs. The Aggregate Products segment offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel for use in commercial, industrial, and public works projects. The company also engages in the operation of building materials stores; provision of concrete blocks, lime slurry, and Aridus rapid-drying concrete technology; sale of brokered products; hauling and recycled aggregates operation activities; and operation of aggregates distribution terminals, as well as transfer trucks for transporting cement and aggregates. It primarily serves concrete sub-contractors, general contractors, governmental agencies, property owners and developers, architects, engineers, and home builders. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of approximately 1,540 owned and leased drum mixer trucks; 125 owned volumetric mixer trucks; and approximately 1,440 other rolling stock and vehicles. U.S. Concrete, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Euless, Texas.