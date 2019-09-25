Continental Building Products Inc. (CBPX) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Continental Building Products Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are General Building Materials companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Continental Building Products Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all General Building Materials’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Continental Building Products Inc. has 1.3% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.22% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Continental Building Products Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Building Products Inc. 0.00% 22.80% 11.50% Industry Average 2.54% 15.99% 6.96%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Continental Building Products Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Building Products Inc. N/A 25 11.72 Industry Average 47.02M 1.85B 56.27

Continental Building Products Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Continental Building Products Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Continental Building Products Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Building Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 2.50 2.57

The potential upside of the peers is 73.56%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Continental Building Products Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Building Products Inc. -3.11% -5.86% -4.4% -5.1% -21.09% -3.42% Industry Average 4.06% 5.82% 17.90% 33.31% 18.77% 45.95%

For the past year Continental Building Products Inc. has -3.42% weaker performance while Continental Building Products Inc.’s competitors have 45.95% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Continental Building Products Inc. are 4.4 and 3.5. Competitively, Continental Building Products Inc.’s rivals have 2.74 and 1.85 for Current and Quick Ratio. Continental Building Products Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Continental Building Products Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.37 shows that Continental Building Products Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Continental Building Products Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.32 which is 32.45% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Continental Building Products Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Continental Building Products Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Continental Building Products Inc.