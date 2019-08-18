Continental Building Products Inc. (CBPX) and China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) Contrasting side by side

As General Building Materials companies, Continental Building Products Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) and China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Building Products Inc. 25 1.59 N/A 2.10 11.72 China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -12.99 0.00

Demonstrates Continental Building Products Inc. and China Ceramics Co. Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Building Products Inc. 0.00% 22.8% 11.5% China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0.00% -71% -57.9%

Risk and Volatility

Continental Building Products Inc. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s 0.62 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.4 and 3.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Continental Building Products Inc. Its rival China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 2.6 respectively. Continental Building Products Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than China Ceramics Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Continental Building Products Inc. and China Ceramics Co. Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Building Products Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$32.5 is Continental Building Products Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 36.50%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Continental Building Products Inc. shares and 0.3% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Continental Building Products Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 49% are China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Building Products Inc. -3.11% -5.86% -4.4% -5.1% -21.09% -3.42% China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1.94% -6.52% -24.92% -52.84% -45.61% -44.03%

For the past year Continental Building Products Inc. was less bearish than China Ceramics Co. Ltd.

Summary

Continental Building Products Inc. beats China Ceramics Co. Ltd. on 9 of the 9 factors.