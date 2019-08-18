Continental Building Products Inc. (CBPX) and China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) Contrasting side by side

As General Building Materials companies, Continental Building Products Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) and China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Continental Building Products Inc.
|25
|1.59
|N/A
|2.10
|11.72
|China Ceramics Co. Ltd.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.99
|0.00
Demonstrates Continental Building Products Inc. and China Ceramics Co. Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Continental Building Products Inc.
|0.00%
|22.8%
|11.5%
|China Ceramics Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|-71%
|-57.9%
Risk and Volatility
Continental Building Products Inc. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s 0.62 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
4.4 and 3.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Continental Building Products Inc. Its rival China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 2.6 respectively. Continental Building Products Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than China Ceramics Co. Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
Continental Building Products Inc. and China Ceramics Co. Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Continental Building Products Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|China Ceramics Co. Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$32.5 is Continental Building Products Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 36.50%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Continental Building Products Inc. shares and 0.3% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Continental Building Products Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 49% are China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Continental Building Products Inc.
|-3.11%
|-5.86%
|-4.4%
|-5.1%
|-21.09%
|-3.42%
|China Ceramics Co. Ltd.
|1.94%
|-6.52%
|-24.92%
|-52.84%
|-45.61%
|-44.03%
For the past year Continental Building Products Inc. was less bearish than China Ceramics Co. Ltd.
Summary
Continental Building Products Inc. beats China Ceramics Co. Ltd. on 9 of the 9 factors.
