Continental Building Products Inc. (CBPX) and BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) Comparison side by side

Continental Building Products Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) and BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) have been rivals in the General Building Materials for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Building Products Inc. 25 1.82 N/A 2.10 11.72 BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 22 0.46 N/A 1.84 11.53

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Continental Building Products Inc. and BMC Stock Holdings Inc. BMC Stock Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Continental Building Products Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Continental Building Products Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than BMC Stock Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Continental Building Products Inc. and BMC Stock Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Building Products Inc. 0.00% 22.8% 11.5% BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 7.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.37 shows that Continental Building Products Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BMC Stock Holdings Inc. has a 1.04 beta and it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Continental Building Products Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, BMC Stock Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Continental Building Products Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BMC Stock Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Continental Building Products Inc. and BMC Stock Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Building Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, BMC Stock Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $26.5, while its potential upside is 4.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% are Continental Building Products Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of BMC Stock Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Building Products Inc. -3.11% -5.86% -4.4% -5.1% -21.09% -3.42% BMC Stock Holdings Inc. -1.9% -1.21% -3.86% 25.15% -2.53% 36.63%

For the past year Continental Building Products Inc. had bearish trend while BMC Stock Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Continental Building Products Inc. beats BMC Stock Holdings Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, windows and doors comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry, among other products. The company also sells other building products and services that consist of hardware, wood boards, gypsum, insulation, roofing, siding, and flooring; and offers design, product specification, installation, and installation management services. It serves large-scale production homebuilders, custom homebuilders, and repair and remodeling contractors. The company provides its products through a network of suppliers. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.