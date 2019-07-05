Continental Building Products, Inc. (CBPX) Analysts See $0.54 EPS; Maximus (MMS) Sentiment Is 1.25

Maximus Inc (MMS) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 137 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 110 decreased and sold positions in Maximus Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 56.34 million shares, down from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Maximus Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 92 Increased: 94 New Position: 43.

Analysts expect Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) to report $0.54 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.47% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. CBPX’s profit would be $18.63 million giving it 12.05 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Continental Building Products, Inc.’s analysts see 28.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.03. About 42,882 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 10.28% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $73.31. About 55,351 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) has risen 16.17% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit; 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal

Analysts await MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 2.20% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MMS’s profit will be $59.29M for 19.71 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by MAXIMUS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.08% negative EPS growth.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The company has market cap of $4.67 billion. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. It has a 21.32 P/E ratio. The Company’s services include health insurance exchange customer contact center activities and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services.

P2 Capital Partners Llc holds 6.32% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. for 1.07 million shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 1.31 million shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ranger Investment Management L.P. has 2.91% invested in the company for 567,635 shares. The California-based Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has invested 2.65% in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 873,465 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Continental Building (NYSE:CBPX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Continental Building had 8 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25. The stock of Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, January 23 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 25.

Continental Building Products, Inc. makes and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company has market cap of $897.88 million. The firm sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense names. It has a 12.36 P/E ratio.

