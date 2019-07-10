Continental Building Product (CBPX) Stock Price Declined While Polaris Capital Management Boosted Holding; Bbva Compass Bancshares Increased Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by $318,980 as Share Value Declined

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Continental Building Product (CBPX) by 50.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 141,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 94,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Continental Building Product for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.81. About 89,371 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 10.28% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 778 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,405 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, up from 15,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $5.13 during the last trading session, reaching $307.97. About 562,555 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 03/04/2018 – EMA TO REVIEW DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) AS POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ASTHMA; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Showed Positive Phase 3 Results in Adolescents With Inadequately Controlled Moderate-To-Severe Atopic Dermatitis; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS NOVN.S FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST REGENERON REGN.O OVER LATTER’S MANUFACTURING OF EYLEA, ZALTRAP — COURT FILING; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent Significantly Improved Measures of Overall Disease Severity, Skin Clearing, Itching; 01/05/2018 – DEAL WITH REGENERON, SANOFI COMES AFTER DRUGMAKERS CUT PRICE; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMA – 58 PCT OF EYLEA-TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED TWO-STEP OR GREATER IMPROVEMENT FROM BASELINE ON DIABETIC RETINOPATHY SEVERITY SCALE (DRSS) AT WEEK 24; 22/05/2018 – Phase 3 Studies Show Promise for Sanofi-Regeneron Asthma Drug; 02/05/2018 – A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-

