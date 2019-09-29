Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX) Holder Spark Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Boosted Its Position in News New (NWSA) by $5.43 Million

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 417,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The institutional investor held 7.44M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.43 million, up from 7.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.86. About 890,081 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 13/03/2018 – News Corp: Dugout to Launch New South-East Asia Business by Acquiring Ballball From News Corp; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION – NEWS CORP WILL APPOINT FOUR DIRECTORS TO COMBINED ENTITY’S BOARD AND SENIOR EXECUTIVES, AND TELSTRA WILL APPOINT TWO DIRECTORS; 31/05/2018 – Looking Elsewhere: External Searches in California’s Hottest Markets More than Double the U.S. Average; 18/04/2018 – NAR, realtor.com® Report Housing Supply and Affordability Are at Odds in Markets Across U.S; 10/04/2018 – News Corp’s HarperCollins in Publishing Pact With Author Daniel Silva; 10/04/2018 – HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books from #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva; 10/05/2018 – News Corp Revenue Lifted by Real Estate and Book Units; 04/05/2018 – FOX NEWS APPOINTS LILY FU CLAFFEE GENERAL COUNSEL; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP – QTRLY LOSS WAS PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY NON-CASH WRITE-DOWNS OF $998 MLN RELATED TO FOXTEL & FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA; 04/04/2018 – March 2018 Home Prices Surpass 2017 High

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (CBPX) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 152,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04 million, down from 174,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Continental Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $964.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.8. About 246,702 shares traded or 10.12% up from the average. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 292,404 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $54.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 17,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,126 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Industries (NYSE:PPG).

Analysts await Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 28.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.5 per share. CBPX’s profit will be $12.49 million for 19.31 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Continental Building Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.28% negative EPS growth.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LL) by 101,400 shares to 171,900 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 437,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 929,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc.

