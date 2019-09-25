Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX) Holder Gratia Capital Has Upped Its Position; Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Holding Has Increased by Ares Management Llc

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (CBPX) by 237.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 68,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 98,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60 million, up from 29,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Continental Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $26.9. About 236,183 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500.

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95 million, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.71. About 52,523 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CBPX shares while 54 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 33.02 million shares or 4.54% less from 34.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0% or 251,755 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assocs Lc accumulated 49,785 shares. 111,890 were reported by Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd. Amer Intll Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 22,130 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 188,797 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 86,363 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research Incorporated holds 0.01% or 45,477 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). 16,300 are owned by Art Advsrs Limited Liability. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 55,165 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap World Investors holds 0.02% or 2.78M shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). 30,149 are owned by Shaker Lc Oh.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Invt Corp by 329,736 shares to 621,303 shares, valued at $9.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 209,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,437 shares, and cut its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.43, from 3.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 6 investors sold WHF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.27 million shares or 30.96% less from 3.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 135,834 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability holds 0% or 6,012 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt reported 296,029 shares. Muzinich & Com holds 0.35% or 123,057 shares. Bulldog Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 52,500 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Serv Advisors reported 24,827 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.02% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 166,991 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Telemus Cap Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. Eagle Advsrs Limited Liability reported 13,260 shares stake. Citigroup stated it has 1,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Millennium Mngmt invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 43,775 shares. Ares Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.59% or 577,947 shares.

