Continental Advisors Upped Its Cardinal Health (CAH) Stake; As Applied Materials (AMAT) Share Price Rose, Holder Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 455.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 48,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 59,438 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $47.21. About 1.28M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 28/03/2018 – Survey Finds 40 Percent of Health Care Providers Have Canceled Surgical Cases Due to Lack of Supplies; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cardinal Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAH); 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Cordis Initiatives Will Take Some Time; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 27/03/2018 – SAHAJANAND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CORDIS, CARDINAL HEALTH’S INTERVENTIONAL VASCULAR BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 55.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 8,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 6,811 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $306,000, down from 15,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $49.9. About 3.66 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $702.12M for 16.41 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

