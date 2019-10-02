Continental Advisors Trimmed Suntrust Bks (STI) Stake By $308,884; Financial Architects Has Boosted Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holding By $620,704

Continental Advisors Llc decreased Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) stake by 12.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Continental Advisors Llc sold 4,982 shares as Suntrust Bks Inc (STI)’s stock rose 2.76%. The Continental Advisors Llc holds 36,510 shares with $2.30 million value, down from 41,492 last quarter. Suntrust Bks Inc now has $29.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $65.84. About 3.71 million shares traded or 37.12% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS 1Q EPS $1.29, EST. $1.11; 21/03/2018 – American Vanguard Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES DECREASED $51 MLN SEQUENTIALLY AND $91 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 08/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup at Group Meeting Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/05/2018 – Forterra Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 28/03/2018 – Shutterstock at Group Lunch Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/04/2018 – SiteOne Landscape at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/03/2018 – SunTrust: 2018 Business Growth Hinges on Employee Retention and Acquisition

Financial Architects Inc increased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 652% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Financial Architects Inc acquired 4,564 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Financial Architects Inc holds 5,264 shares with $717,000 value, up from 700 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $67.49B valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $119.96. About 4.12 million shares traded or 2.33% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING; 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CAT FINANCIAL’S ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES TOTALED $403 MLN, COMPARED WITH $346 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 33%; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Tom Pellette to Become Group Pres of Construction Industries; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K; 05/04/2018 – Trade fight mounts as Trump threatens $100 bln more in China tariffs

Among 6 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Caterpillar has $14500 highest and $10000 lowest target. $128.29’s average target is 6.94% above currents $119.96 stock price. Caterpillar had 12 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, June 21 by Atlantic Securities. Bank of America maintained Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. Wells Fargo downgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) rating on Thursday, September 12. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $14300 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, September 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthquest Corporation owns 0.08% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,504 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd holds 0.18% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 1.62M shares. Willis Counsel owns 157,621 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. 59,689 were accumulated by Victory Mngmt. Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth Management holds 0.18% or 4,145 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Com holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 242,695 shares. Waters Parkerson Lc holds 0.02% or 1,475 shares. Indiana Tru And Investment Mgmt owns 0.22% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,993 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2.81M shares. Regions owns 87,973 shares. Godsey And Gibb Assocs owns 0.05% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,700 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.28% stake. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct has invested 0.53% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). American Asset Management has 1,636 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Johnson Fin Group holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,355 shares.

Continental Advisors Llc increased Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) stake by 65,096 shares to 102,896 valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Wells Fargo Co New (Call) (NYSE:WFC) stake by 44,800 shares and now owns 90,000 shares. Allergan Plc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Fincl Bank In holds 198,477 shares. Thomasville Savings Bank, a Georgia-based fund reported 180,500 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Llc stated it has 1,000 shares. Pcj Invest Counsel, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 28,500 shares. S&Co Inc owns 0.1% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 14,558 shares. Cetera Ltd Com owns 4,016 shares. Amer Century Companies holds 0.19% or 2.97 million shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 70 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Colony Grp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,463 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.26% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 15,350 shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 1.13% or 656,789 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Com accumulated 22.45 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 5,271 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 9,850 were accumulated by Wellington Shields Limited Liability Corp. Gm Advisory Gru holds 0.09% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 4,357 shares.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $621.52 million for 11.76 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.