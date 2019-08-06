Continental Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) by $2.25 Million; As Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Market Value Rose, Glazer Capital Lifted Stake by $2.55 Million

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 927,554 shares traded or 44.80% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) by 51.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 46,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 44,273 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 91,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.05. About 982,837 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 11/05/2018 – CORRECT: PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC PROAIR IN 4Q; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – PROMIUS PHARMA LLC INITIATED PATENT LITIGATION ON MAY 22, 2018 IN COURT; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO SAYS NEW CREDIT AGREEMENTS PROVIDE FOR $1.0 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT, EUR350 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN FINANCING; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Expects Complete Response Letter on Generic Version of ProAir; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – PATENT LITIGATION REGARDING PERRIGO’S PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR BETAMETHASONE DIPROPIONATE, 0.05% SPRAY; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO ENTERED $1B SR CREDIT LINE, EU350M TERM FACILITY; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo No Longer Expects Benefit of About 9c/Shr for Generic Included in 2018 Earnings Guidanc; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – IN JAN. 2018, JOHN HENDRICKSON STEPPED DOWN AS CEO FOLLOWING BOARD’S APPOINTMENT OF UWE ROEHRHOFF AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 10/04/2018 – Perrigo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 02/04/2018 – Perrigo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 3.99 million shares. State Street Corporation has 825,593 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research holds 0% or 41,630 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Company Limited holds 0.05% or 554,785 shares. Invesco reported 240,523 shares. Barclays Public Limited invested in 85,676 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York has invested 0.04% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 11,431 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Us State Bank De reported 2,852 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Muzinich & stated it has 916 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of America De holds 319,796 shares. The Pennsylvania-based S&T National Bank & Trust Pa has invested 1.97% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 21,340 are held by Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $678.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp by 95,916 shares to 358,679 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tkk Symphony Acquisition Cor by 520,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,895 shares, and cut its stake in Cf Fin Acquisition Corp.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $215.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 7,556 shares to 12,556 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 20,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corp owns 0.02% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 103,969 shares. Axa owns 336,952 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 100,144 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Kentucky Retirement reported 5,465 shares. The Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. Voya Invest Limited Liability accumulated 56,588 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 31,874 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Company has 16,519 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated owns 49 shares. 4,880 are owned by North Star Asset Management. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 209,904 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 413,898 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.