Continental Advisors Trimmed Citigroup (Call) (C) Stake by $3.37 Million as Share Value Rose; As Total Systems Services (TSS) Stock Rose, Leavell Investment Management Decreased Holding by $908,800

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (C) by 54.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 48,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80 million, down from 88,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.48. About 10.92M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS LOW MARKET VALUE UNDERSTATES THE IMPROVED COMPETITIVE POSITION OF OIL EQUITIES; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 20/03/2018 – CITI CHIEF ECONOMIST PAUL BRENNAN SPEAKS AT PERTH CONFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – Citi seeks to restrict gun sales by its retail clients; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s 1Q Mixed on Trading Boost, Fixed-Income Miss (Video); 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Politics: Exclusive: Kushner’s New Jersey Trump Tower got a $200 million loan from Citigroup

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Total Systems Services (TSS) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 112,214 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.41M, down from 119,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Total Systems Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 6.72 million shares traded or 443.65% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 27/03/2018 – DP POLAND PLC – TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 51% TO PLN 58 MLN IN 2017; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 24/04/2018 – TSS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $4.25 TO $4.35, EST. $4.18

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $177.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 65,096 shares to 102,896 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 12,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC).

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,278 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.53M for 28.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

