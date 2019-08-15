Continental Advisors Stake In Davita (DVA) Was Has Increased; Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Position Lifted by Becker Capital Management Inc

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 152.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 30,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The hedge fund held 50,596 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $58.28. About 3.89M shares traded or 58.58% up from the average. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 12/04/2018 – DaVita Certified as Freedom-Centered Workplace by WorldBlu; 27/04/2018 – DaVita Continues to Improve Patient Care, Leads in Five-Star Quality Ratings; 20/03/2018 – Social Workers Play Vital Role in Patients’ Overall Health; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – SECOND REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD IMPOSED BY ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER DAVITA AND BUYER HAVE SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLIED WITH SECOND REQUEST; 06/03/2018 DaVita Celebrates National Nutrition Month with Online Kidney Diet Re; 09/04/2018 – National Kidney Foundation features DaVita Clinical Research Results at 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT THAT PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM WILL CLOSE IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – DaVita Medical Insights Podcast Celebrates a Year of Physician-Led Discussions about Kidney Health; 11/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC PREVIOUSLY REPORTED 20.2 PCT STAKE IN DAVITA INC AS OF AUGUST 1, 2017; 06/04/2018 – MobileHelp® Healthcare Partners with American Well® to Deliver Expanded Telehealth Options for Consumer and Professional Healthcare Applications

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 50.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 9,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 27,265 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 18,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.21. About 6.45M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST MAKING GOOD PROGRESS WITH EU REGULATORS ON SKY: ROBERTS; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 03/04/2018 – Comcast Expands Its Gigabit Internet Service Across Florida; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Launches New Interactive Xfinity Store Design Centered on the Customer; 20/04/2018 – Comcast and Charter Announce Mobile Operating Platform Partnership; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – WERE UNABLE TO ESTABLISH ANY THAT OF THOSE INTERVIEWED KNEW THAT LAUER HAD ENGAGED IN SEXUAL ACTIVITY WITH OTHER EMPLOYEES; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 07/05/2018 – Comcast arranging financing with banks for all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox: Reuters; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC – RESPONSE TO ALL-CASH OFFER BY COMCAST

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $215.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 36,466 shares to 41,834 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 51,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,509 shares, and cut its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (NYSE:CYH).

More notable recent DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alphabet, Amazon, Bank of America, Citigroup, Comcast, Intel, Nokia, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trump to reboot U.S. kidney care via executive order – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Reducing Blind Spots – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Preview For DaVita – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DaVita Q1 earnings down 17%, guidance maintained – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold DVA shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 139.87 million shares or 0.73% more from 138.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Tru Commerce reported 0.08% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia invested in 45,844 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.03% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 268,295 shares. Bessemer Group Inc owns 0% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 120 shares. Pittenger Anderson accumulated 0% or 450 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.18% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) holds 0% or 7 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 467,560 shares. Utah Retirement reported 24,486 shares stake. Connor Clark & Lunn Management Limited accumulated 126,859 shares. Icon Advisers has 51,700 shares. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America reported 356 shares. Northern Tru owns 1.55M shares. Moreover, Optimum Invest has 0.06% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Co (NYSE:OFC) by 61,421 shares to 304,805 shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp Com (NYSE:ALL) by 11,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419,412 shares, and cut its stake in Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII).