Continental Advisors Stake in Citigroup (C) Has Lowered as Share Value Rose; Chevron New (CVX) Holder Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 46,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 41,747 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92 million, down from 88,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.17. About 1.78M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 21/03/2018 – MASKELL TO CO-HEAD EMEA GROUP AT CITI WITH SHAWN BORISOFF; 20/03/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN JUNE: CITI SURVEY; 26/04/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup’s head of operations and technology retires; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital to Decrease by About $121.3M; 02/04/2018 – Financial Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 12/03/2018 – Citigroup’s lead bank analyst bids farewell to firm; 27/03/2018 – CENTRAL BANKERS ARE AGAIN THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM: CITI’S MANN; 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 42,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 2.49 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $309.64M, up from 2.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 707,459 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $177.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (Call) (NYSE:CAH) by 14,300 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 84,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.86 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 28,969 shares to 866,985 shares, valued at $38.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 108,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.