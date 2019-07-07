Continental Advisors Stake In Block H & R (HRB) Was Has Upped; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Upped Its Holding in Old Second Bancorp Ill (OSBC) by $658,800

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 236.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 118,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 168,447 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.83. About 1.06 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has declined 1.08% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 24/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK PERIOD TAX RETURN VOLUME UP 2.6% THROUGH APRIL 19; 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK 3Q LOSS CONT OPS $1.16/SHR, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.19; 18/05/2018 – H&R Block Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SHR LOSS $1.18; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Rev $488.4M; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT-BALANCE OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE EXPECTED TO FUND LANTOWER RESIDENTIAL ACQUISITIONS, TO REPURCHASE UNITS UNDER H&R REIT’S NCIB; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY FFO PER STAPLED UNIT $0.44; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – TARGET AN OPERATING INCOME (EBITDA) FIGURE OF BETWEEN EUR94.0 MLN AND EUR106.0 MLN IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – “CONTINUES TO PURSUE SALES OF U.S. RETAIL AND REMAINING U.S. INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES”

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (OSBC) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 54,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 570,626 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, up from 515,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 26,277 shares traded. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 11.75% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second; 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27; 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days; 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “H&R Block data shows taxes down 25 percent due to TCJA impact – GlobeNewswire” on April 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realty Income, Target, FedEx expected to boost dividends next week – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “H&R Block offers filers in-person, virtual and online tax filing options – GlobeNewswire” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buying Back In To H&R Block – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Globus Medical Inc (GMED) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 44,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 77,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,529 shares, and cut its stake in Block H & R Inc (Call) (NYSE:HRB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Australia-based Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus has invested 0.02% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 0% or 592 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 29,644 shares. Huntington Retail Bank holds 2,400 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Bp Public Limited Company owns 0.02% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 22,000 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 39,947 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap holds 277,600 shares. Hartford Invest accumulated 108,245 shares or 0.07% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). The Washington-based Freestone Hldg Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 1,054 shares. Moreover, Swedbank has 0.59% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 5.20 million shares.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST) by 70,888 shares to 167,392 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 352,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 707,319 shares, and cut its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $42,300 activity.