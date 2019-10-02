Continental Advisors Raised Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $1.18 Million as Stock Value Rose; Dafna Capital Management Has Lowered Radius Health (RDUS) Stake by $480,000; Share Price Rose

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536,000, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 85,702 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 07/05/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 11/04/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH – INTENDS TO APPEAL AND IMMEDIATELY SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION OF CHMP OPINION; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INTENDS TO APPEAL, SEEK RE-EXAMINATION; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss/Shr $1.37; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M; 12/03/2018 – Radius Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 55.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 25,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 70,357 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33 million, up from 45,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 6.51 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo admitted that it improperly collected fee rebates that should have been given to a public pension fund while acting as its trustee; 22/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 19/04/2018 – Teacher Union Cuts Wells Fargo Mortgage Program Over Gun Ties — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – KFSM: Source: Wells Fargo Will Be Fined $1 Billion; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Steve Ellis to Retire; Digital Transformation Executive Lisa Frazier Joins Co to Lead Innovation; 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Seek Extension of OCC Deadline Related to Anti-Money-Laundering Controls; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $177.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 71,036 shares to 192,164 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,400 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd (Call) (NYSE:IVZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iat Reinsurance reported 0.37% stake. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bokf Na reported 208,188 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Diamond Hill Mgmt reported 0.25% stake. Orca Invest Management Limited Liability Company owns 21,963 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.29% or 22,324 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership accumulated 124,140 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.28% or 518,959 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 35,076 shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 0.67% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sky Invest Group Inc Limited Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,024 shares. Kbc Group Nv has 853,784 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc reported 0.09% stake. Budros Ruhlin Roe reported 1.52% stake. Boltwood Capital owns 58,845 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.81 EPS, up 25.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $-1.09 per share. After $-0.77 actual EPS reported by Radius Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.19% negative EPS growth.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $266.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 65,000 shares to 636,013 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 61,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.