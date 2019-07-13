Continental Advisors Raised Mallinckrodt Pub LTD Co (MNK) Position by $421,785; Mgp Ingredients (MGPI) Holder Walthausen & Company Raised Position by $3.42 Million as Stock Value Declined

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc (MGPI) by 33.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 44,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 177,374 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.68M, up from 132,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $68.13. About 60,086 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 23.52% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Company Facilities; 03/04/2018 – MGP Makes Commitment to Renewable Electric Energy; 100% of Electricity Will Come from Wind; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q Net $8.93M; 06/03/2018 TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 25/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q EPS 52c; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Launches Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey, Adding to the Company’s Branded Portfolio

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (MNK) by 100.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 20,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,085 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $871,000, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $719.96M market cap company. The stock increased 3.87% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 1.94 million shares traded. Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has declined 2.81% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 07/05/2018 – MNK: SYNACTHEN TETRACOSACTIDE ISN’T SUBSTITUTE FOR H.P. ACTHAR; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MALLINCKRODT PLC TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 08/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – REMAINS FOCUSED PRIMARILY ON REDUCING DEBT THROUGHOUT REMAINDER OF 2018; 04/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt: Diane Gulyas Also to Retire From Bd in May 2018; 12/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt said it “vehemently disagrees” with the allegations; 08/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 50c; 16/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt Plc Announces $300M Debt Repayment; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Aurobindo Pharma eyes Mallinckrodt Opioids again – Economic Times; 16/04/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – COMPANY REPAYS DEBT MATURING APRIL 2018 WITH CASH ON HAND

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 352,670 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $14.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 20,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,778 shares, and cut its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MGPI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.41 million shares or 2.44% more from 18.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Partners stated it has 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Wellington Mngmt Group Llp has 0.01% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.01% or 4,365 shares. Bancshares Of America De reported 133,591 shares. Swiss Bancorporation reported 0% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 345,284 shares in its portfolio. Conestoga Advisors Ltd Co holds 2.59% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) or 1.21 million shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Voya Lc has 0.04% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 242,422 shares. Diversified Tru reported 3,525 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 8,753 shares stake. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). International Gp holds 0% or 9,934 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 4,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1,472 were reported by Walleye Trading.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $215.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 172,900 shares to 22,100 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 29,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,507 shares, and cut its stake in Provident Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:PROV).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $87,358 activity. Reasons Bryan M. also bought $48,383 worth of Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold MNK shares while 80 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 89.26 million shares or 1.34% less from 90.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss State Bank stated it has 151,800 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% of its portfolio in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Gotham Asset Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 131,710 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 24,337 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) for 400,000 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested 0.03% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). D E Shaw & invested in 0.14% or 5.04M shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Ameriprise Fincl Inc stated it has 378,554 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 76,300 shares. 17,969 were reported by Profund Advisors Ltd Liability. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation owns 585,290 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Nordea Invest Ab invested 0.01% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK).