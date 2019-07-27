Continental Advisors Maintains Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA); As Atmos Energy (ATO) Share Price Rose, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Decreased Its Position

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638,000, down from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $108.13. About 504,577 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 22.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 31,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 171,243 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.54. About 20.15M shares traded or 4.50% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Teva Confirms September PDUFA Date for Fremanezumab; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Teva Pharmaceutical Finance’s Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BB’/’RR4’; 27/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 23/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF ALOXI® IN UNITED ST; 26/03/2018 – VANDA GOT PARAGRAPH IV NOTE ON TEVA ANDA ON HETLIOZ GENERIC; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 29/03/2018 – Cinqair (reslizumab; Teva) Drug Analysis Market Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH A/S: NEUROSEARCH, TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INTL ENTER; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 26,872 shares to 30,828 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 600,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 884,783 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 31,300 shares to 77,100 shares, valued at $21.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial reported 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Creative Planning reported 26,738 shares. Cibc World Inc holds 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 5,688 shares. Numerixs Technology Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Boys Arnold owns 10,967 shares. Royal London Asset Limited stated it has 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc stated it has 24,550 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd owns 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 13 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 434,454 shares. Shell Asset Management stated it has 7,790 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 251,540 shares stake. Verition Fund Management Limited Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Jump Trading Ltd reported 2,403 shares stake. The California-based Whittier Trust Comm has invested 0.13% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 11,139 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ATO’s profit will be $84.23 million for 37.55 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.44% negative EPS growth.