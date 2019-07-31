Continental Advisors Lowered Its Wisdomtree Invts (WETF) Stake by $1.09 Million; As Diodes (DIOD) Market Valuation Declined, Hillcrest Asset Management Boosted Its Position

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Diodes Inc (DIOD) by 35.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 85,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 327,119 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.35 million, up from 241,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Diodes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $43.24. About 521,380 shares traded or 28.39% up from the average. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 11.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 22/05/2018 – Microsemi’s New 30 kW Three-Phase Vienna PFC Reference Design Leveraging its Leading SiC Diodes and MOSFETs Offers High Ruggedness and Performance; 29/05/2018 – World Micro and SMC Diodes Ink Distribution Deal; 03/04/2018 – USTR CHINA TARIFF LIST INCLUDES LIGHT-EMITTING DIODES, TRANSISTORS, SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES; 23/03/2018 – Global Market Report on Photosensitive Semiconductor Devices; Light Emitting Diodes 2018-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Diodes Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – 10W Stereo Class-D Audio Power Amplifier with SSM and NCPL from Diodes Incorporated Targets Wireless Media Speakers; 28/03/2018 – Linear LED Controllers from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Efficiency and Accuracy; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New AEC-Q101 Qualified High Voltage Thyristors and Diodes; 06/03/2018 – MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMICs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Invts Inc (WETF) by 27.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 155,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 416,244 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 571,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wisdomtree Invts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $991.14M market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.39. About 967,872 shares traded. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has declined 42.04% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.47% the S&P500. Some Historical WETF News: 14/05/2018 – WisdomTree US SmallCap Dividend Fund Forms Golden Cross; 11/04/2018 – WisdomTree Japan Hedged Financials Fund Closes Above 50D-MA; 23/03/2018 – WisdomTree’s David Abner Receives ETF.com Lifetime Achievement Award; 14/05/2018 – Jackson Square Partners LLC Exits Position in WisdomTree; 30/04/2018 – WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund Closes Below 50-Day MA; 13/04/2018 – WisdomTree Europe Domestic Economy Fund Daily Outflows $6.33M; 08/05/2018 – WisdomTree’s EUSC Daily Inflows $58.1M, Most in at Least a Year; 25/04/2018 – WISDOM TREE INVESTMENTS SAYS BRIAN SHEA, FORMER VICE CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF INVESTMENT SERVICES AT BNY MELLON, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD; 22/03/2018 – WisdomTree US SmallCap Dividend Fund Goes Below 200D-MA; 30/04/2018 – WisdomTree US Dividend ex-Financials Fund Closes Below 200D-MA

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $5.74 million activity. LU KEH SHEW also sold $2.93M worth of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold DIOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.26 million shares or 0.57% less from 40.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) or 42,200 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited has invested 0% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Eqis Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% or 7,676 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 101,522 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 57,945 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Com owns 165,551 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 262,500 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests owns 45,335 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eam Llc reported 37,738 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 13,777 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 16,251 shares. Amer Century holds 0.01% or 216,172 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pnc Service has 0% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 0.01% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 37,327 shares. Bowling Management Lc invested 0.31% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Analysts await WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. WETF’s profit will be $10.86M for 22.82 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by WisdomTree Investments, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 28,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $22.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 39,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.97 million activity. Steinberg Jonathan L had bought 85,000 shares worth $508,368. $80,816 worth of stock was bought by Muni Amit on Monday, February 4. 16,000 WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) shares with value of $97,082 were bought by Ziemba Peter M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold WETF shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 108.86 million shares or 3.34% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Com reported 3,401 shares or 0% of all its holdings. South Dakota Invest Council reported 57,919 shares. State Teachers Retirement System, New York-based fund reported 209,342 shares. New York-based Adirondack has invested 0% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). 17,070 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company owns 237,909 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Bankshares has invested 0% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Illinois-based First Tru Lp has invested 0% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Ameriprise Fin holds 647,813 shares. Timessquare Mgmt Ltd Liability has 6.85M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Strs Ohio holds 200,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability owns 69,969 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) for 6.12M shares.