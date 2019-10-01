Continental Advisors Lowered Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Stake by $1.79 Million; Share Value Rose; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shareholder Simcoe Capital Management Cut Its Position

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 23,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 45,829 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56 million, down from 69,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $79.55. About 883,347 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 22/05/2018 – DFS Furniture COO Tim Stacey to Replace Retiring CEO Ian Filby; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interests Standar; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE CEO FILBY COMMENTS ON U.K. MARKET IN INTERVIEW; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.4% as of Feb 28; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Traders Improperly Shared Customer Info, Engaged in Questionable Conduct to Affect Forex Prices — N.Y. DFS; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS to Co-Host Fintech Forum with Conference of State Banking Supervisors; 29/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF NEW YORK STATE-CHARTERED BANK; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $65.3 Billion as of March 31

Simcoe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc sold 57,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 535,735 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.11M, down from 592,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $102.27. About 104,252 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $377.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 64,405 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $37.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.63M for 16.93 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold DFS shares while 268 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.13M for 8.61 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.