Continental Advisors Lifted Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stake By $468,645; COTINGA PHARMACEUTICALS COMMON SHAR (COTQF) SI Decreased By 32.08%

COTINGA PHARMACEUTICALS INC COMMON SHAR (OTCMKTS:COTQF) had a decrease of 32.08% in short interest. COTQF’s SI was 3,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 32.08% from 5,300 shares previously. With 1,300 avg volume, 3 days are for COTINGA PHARMACEUTICALS INC COMMON SHAR (OTCMKTS:COTQF)’s short sellers to cover COTQF’s short positions. It closed at $0.081 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Continental Advisors Llc increased Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) stake by 22.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Continental Advisors Llc acquired 31,243 shares as Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA)’s stock declined 35.11%. The Continental Advisors Llc holds 171,243 shares with $2.69 million value, up from 140,000 last quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd now has $10.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 9.51M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 05/03/2018 – OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON FEB 27, CO AND ADAPT PHARMA OPERATIONS LIMITED RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA INC – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceutical: FDA Requests Additional Clinical Study for Generic Advair; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 27/04/2018 – TEVA SAYS RESULTS SHOW NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS; 28/03/2018 – TEVA WINS RULING TOSSING $235 MILLION GLAXO VERDICT OVER COREG; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL EUR 4Y 3.25%-3.5%, 7Y 4.5%-4.75%; 15/05/2018 – TEVA: HALO EM TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/05/2018 – TEVA DEBT COULD FALL ANOTHER $1.3B-$1.5B THIS YEAR: CFO; 23/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB IS SET FOR SEPTEMBER 16; 29/03/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Drug Analysis Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Among 13 analysts covering Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus had 20 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) rating on Thursday, April 11. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $23 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, June 3. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 28 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 23 by PiperJaffray. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform”. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, February 20 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 21. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report.

Continental Advisors Llc decreased Allergan Plc stake by 2,237 shares to 16,263 valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 60,040 shares and now owns 79,960 shares. Brighthouse Finl Inc was reduced too.