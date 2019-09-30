Continental Advisors Lifted Its Position in Wells Fargo Co New (Call) (WFC) by $2.11 Million; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Barton Investment Management Trimmed Stake

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 6,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 89,445 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80M, down from 95,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 5.01 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Profit Tumbles as Royalty Disputes Continue; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O RE-ELECTS 10 EXISTING DIRECTORS TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING; 13/04/2018 – The HP Envy X2 is among the first new Windows 10 laptops to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor; 18/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm chief aims to build support for takeover bid; 25/04/2018 – ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – DUE TO TAX LEGISLATION, EVALUATING RESTRUCTURING OPTIONS TO CUT FISCAL 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATES TO ABOUT 410-417 PCT PROVISION FOR GAAP; 28/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: South Korea’s Moon calls for more impromptu talks with North Korea; 22/03/2018 – China blames U.S. for staggering trade surplus as tariffs loom

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (Call) (WFC) by 99.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 44,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, up from 45,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 59.47 million shares traded or 193.20% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 03/04/2018 – Great Rock Capital Closes Leverage Facility with Wells Fargo; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Allegion at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – WFC, BRKA: BREAKING @CFPBDirector Mulvaney seeks record fine against @WellsFargo. Could reach $1 bln. Certain to top $100 mln penalty doled out in 2016. Would fulfill @realDonaldTrump Tweet from Dec promising to go hard after third-largest bank. They want deal in days, sources; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – WFC SEES 2018 ASSET CAP NET INCOME IMPACT LESS THAN $100M; 26/04/2018 – Autoliv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WILL BOOST BRANCH CLOSURES TO 300 FROM 250 IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior, but it’s a good business

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $177.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 4,982 shares to 36,510 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 46,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,747 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:CPSS).