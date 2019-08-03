Continental Advisors Lifted By $421,785 Its Mallinckrodt Pub LTD Co (MNK) Position; Panhandle Oil & Gas (PHX) Sentiment Is 1.47

Continental Advisors Llc increased Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (MNK) stake by 100.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Continental Advisors Llc acquired 20,085 shares as Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (MNK)’s stock declined 55.46%. The Continental Advisors Llc holds 40,085 shares with $871,000 value, up from 20,000 last quarter. Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co now has $554.85 million valuation. It closed at $6.62 lastly. It is down 71.18% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 15/03/2018 Mallinckrodt Recognized as Manufacturing Leadership Awards 2018 Winner; 19/03/2018 – Endo International, Depomed and Mallinckrodt all fell on the news; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Mallinckrodt PLC To ‘B+’; Otlk Stable; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Former Mallinckrodt employee alleges the ingredients in a best-selling drug are a mystery; 08/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC MNK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.0 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt Plc Announces $300M Debt Repayment; 04/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt Names Russell to Succeed Booth as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – REMAINS FOCUSED PRIMARILY ON REDUCING DEBT THROUGHOUT REMAINDER OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – EVOKE PHARMA INC EVOK.O – HAS AMENDED CO’S AGREEMENT WITH MALLINCKRODT, ARD INC. TO DEFER DEVELOPMENT AND APPROVAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS FOR GIMOTI

Panhandle Oil & Gas Inc (PHX) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 28 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 19 reduced and sold their positions in Panhandle Oil & Gas Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 9.81 million shares, down from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Panhandle Oil & Gas Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 15 Increased: 20 New Position: 8.

More notable recent Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Announces Company Presentations at Investor Conferences – GuruFocus.com” published on August 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. To Announce Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results And Host Earnings Call On Aug. 8, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 28,673 shares traded. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) has declined 41.24% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 09/03/2018 – Panhandle Oil Short-Interest Ratio Rises 139% to 15 Days; 09/04/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS SAYS ON APRIL 5, 2018, CO SENT A BLACKOUT TRADING RESTRICTION NOTICE TO ITS EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 28/05/2018 – Between four and eight inches (10-25 centimeters) of rain could pummel Florida Panhandle, eastern and central Alabama, and western Georgia before the storm moves on; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Oklahoma Panhandle State University’s (OK) Issuer Rating To Baa1; Outlook Negative; 25/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Adult Day Health Care- Florida Panhandle Base and 4 option years -; 22/04/2018 – DJ Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHX); 28/05/2018 – Alberto Makes Landfall in Florida Panhandle as It Loses Strength; 16/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor Justice, Secretary Smith Announce MARC Train Continuing Service to Eastern Panhandle; 24/05/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Announces Dividend Payment

Analysts await Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 160.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. PHX’s profit will be $497,046 for 94.08 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $187.06 million. The firm produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 18.04 P/E ratio. The Company’s mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Trigran Investments Inc. holds 6.08% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. for 2.26 million shares. Robotti Robert owns 752,733 shares or 4.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alphaone Investment Services Llc has 0.84% invested in the company for 89,735 shares. The Iowa-based Pecaut & Co. has invested 0.53% in the stock. Amica Retiree Medical Trust, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 37,509 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold MNK shares while 80 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 89.26 million shares or 1.34% less from 90.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). First Personal Financial Svcs holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Armistice Capital Ltd holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) for 1.50M shares. Estabrook Capital Management accumulated 2,081 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 72,600 shares. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Ltd has 0% invested in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) for 50 shares. Comerica Natl Bank stated it has 55,406 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Management Lc reported 0.01% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Signaturefd invested in 0.01% or 2,802 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0% or 42 shares. Twin Tree Management LP reported 0% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Caxton Assocs LP has invested 0.03% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). North Star Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK).

Among 8 analysts covering Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Mallinckrodt had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, February 27. SunTrust initiated Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) rating on Tuesday, March 19. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $23 target. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. On Wednesday, May 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. Mizuho maintained Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $22 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral” on Friday, May 31. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $87,358 activity. Shares for $48,383 were bought by Reasons Bryan M.. The insider Trudeau Mark bought $22,650.