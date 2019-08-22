Continental Advisors Increases Stake in Mckesson (MCK); Timpani Capital Management Has Boosted Its Veracyte (VCYT) Holding by $776,325; Shares Rose

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 151.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 7,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 12,556 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $146.49. About 1.83M shares traded or 28.40% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Investment to Support Initiatives Partially Funded by Savings From Operating Model, Cost Structure; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – INITIATIVE INCLUDES A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF COMPANY’S OPERATIONS AND COST STRUCTURE; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.00 TO $13.80

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Veracyte (VCYT) by 40.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 31,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 106,965 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 75,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veracyte for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $26.28. About 169,936 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Unveils Afirma Xpression Atlas Platform at ENDO 2018; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Afirma GSC Identified Significantly More Benign Thyroid Nodules Among Those Deemed Indeterminate; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis

Since February 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.92 million activity.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penumbra Inc by 6,366 shares to 16,234 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc Com (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,105 shares, and cut its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). 195,835 were reported by Bogle Management LP De. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Co reported 454,800 shares. Eam Invsts Limited Company accumulated 196,593 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). State Common Retirement Fund has 25,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 584 are owned by Tower Research Lc (Trc). Invesco Ltd holds 595,351 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 1,729 shares or 0% of the stock. Fincl Mgmt Professionals Inc has 0.01% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 20,696 shares. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 1.13M shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 253,918 shares. Birchview Limited Partnership reported 0.55% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) or 300,303 shares.

