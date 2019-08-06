Continental Advisors Increases Position in Davita (DVA); Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Holder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Increased Position by $2.03 Million

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 152.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 30,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The hedge fund held 50,596 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.61. About 374,219 shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 24/04/2018 – DaVita and Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital Collaborate to Launch Technology Designed to Help Improve Transplant Readiness of Patients; 09/04/2018 – National Kidney Foundation features DaVita Clinical Research Results at 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 07/05/2018 – Health Care Heroes: DaVita Celebrates its Kidney Care Nurses During National Nurses Week; 06/03/2018 DaVita Celebrates National Nutrition Month with Online Kidney Diet Re; 20/04/2018 – DJ DaVita Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVA); 12/04/2018 – DaVita Certified as Freedom-Centered Workplace by WorldBlu; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 11/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC PREVIOUSLY REPORTED 20.2 PCT STAKE IN DAVITA INC AS OF AUGUST 1, 2017; 13/03/2018 – FTC Request Extends Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period Until 30 Days After DaVita, Buyer Have Complied; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Ratings To Davita’s Senior Secured Term Loan Add-ons

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 48,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The institutional investor held 125,285 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 76,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.83M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 6,058 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 07/03/2018 Stewart Adds Staff to Meet Growing Demands of Commercial Services in California and Washington State; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial; 16/05/2018 – Stewart Adds Business Development Officers to Grow Brand and Market-Share in the State of New York; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects Stewart Deal to Be at Least 15% Accretive to Pro Forma 2017 Adjusted Net EPS at That Operational Cost Synergy Target; 19/03/2018 – Fuel Fix: Stewart Information to be acquired in $1.2 billion deal; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal With Fidelity National Valued at $1.2 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Stewart Title Promotes Experienced Sales Director to Support Growth in Eastern Region; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Advances Most in More Than Four Years; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL HAS REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE $50M

More notable recent DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 07/22: (SKIS) (DRRX) (DVA) Higher; (NTEC) (CALM) (PETS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DVA, AMRX among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DaVita HealthCare Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Lawsuit for Investors in Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold DVA shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 139.87 million shares or 0.73% more from 138.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na holds 0.08% or 329,173 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.02% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 44,896 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 0.03% or 384,660 shares. Utd Asset Strategies has 0.11% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Creative Planning holds 0% or 6,981 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Vigilant Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,100 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp owns 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.1% or 82,283 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 10,692 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 57,221 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc reported 0.01% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Continental Advsrs Limited Liability owns 50,596 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advisors Inc invested in 0% or 20 shares. Par Capital Mngmt reported 2.96 million shares.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 29,593 shares to 27,507 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,855 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New by 233,652 shares to 5.67 million shares, valued at $87.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Logistics Lp (NYSE:PBFX) by 102,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,584 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).