Continental Advisors Increased Holding in Federated Invs Pa (FII) by $880,266 as Stock Value Rose; Reaves W H & Company Lowered Its Holding in Nrg Energy Com (NRG) by $6.01 Million

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc Com (NRG) by 72.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 143,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 54,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 197,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.96. About 454,616 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 30,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The hedge fund held 145,354 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, up from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.18. About 332,548 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Rev $263.9M; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q REV. $263.9M, EST. $277.8M; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 19/04/2018 – DJ Federated Investors Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FII); 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in China IPO (Video); 12/04/2018 – BT PENSION SCHEME TO SELL MAJORITY STAKE IN HERMES IN 410 MLN STG DEAL – FT, CITING A; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q EPS 60C, EST. 65C; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in Marquee China IPO; 12/03/2018 – Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.87 EPS, up 98.94% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NRG’s profit will be $456.27M for 5.07 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 167.14% EPS growth.

