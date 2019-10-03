Continental Advisors Holds Stake in General Electric Co (GE); Millennium Management Lifted Its Stake in Starbucks (Call) (SBUX) by $11.12 Million

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (Call) (SBUX) by 94.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 134,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 275,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.09M, up from 141,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $84.37. About 866,520 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW FOOD LINE TO SAN FRANCISCO; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Adds Two New Frappuccinos To The Menu — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Reach 200 Reserve Bar Stores By End of FY18; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Rev $6.03B; 04/05/2018 – NESTLE CLOSE TO DEAL FOR STARBUCKS CORP.’S BUSINESS THAT SELLS COFFEE BEANS AND DRINKS IN SUPERMARKETS – BBG; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is close to a deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 EPS $3.32-EPS $3.36; 19/04/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC News Exclusive: Men arrested at Philly #Starbucks say they did nothing wrong, feared for their live; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW MERCATO FOOD LINE TO MORE MARKETS BY YR END; 18/04/2018 – Zuckerberg should look to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on how to handle a crisis: Management guru

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 168.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 289,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 461,468 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.85 million, up from 172,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 6.27M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former GE vice chair says; 22/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 22/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 3 RUPEES PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – The Rewards Of Delivering Meals To Seniors — Meals On Wheels America And The Ad Council Focus On The Fulfillment Volunteers Ge; 27/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF GENERAL ELECTRIC FOR “MULTI-LAYER X-RAY SOURCE FABRICATION” (AMERICAN INVENTORS); 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids; 30/04/2018 – GE TO REDEEM ALL OUTSTANDING 4.700% NOTES DUE 2053; 16/05/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDERS W/ SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was made by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. On Monday, August 19 the insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of stock or 331,684 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vgi Prns Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 6.75M shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 1.03M shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Corp reported 70,189 shares. Moreover, Cibc Ww Mkts has 0.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.11 million shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc accumulated 0.14% or 246,500 shares. Elm Advsr Limited Com invested in 0.16% or 21,942 shares. Fagan Assocs stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). California-based Guardian Management has invested 1.53% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Sumitomo Life Insur Co has 216,071 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Winslow Asset Inc reported 0.55% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Com reported 5,815 shares. Mairs & Power reported 101,701 shares stake. Moreover, Pinnacle Assoc Ltd has 0.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Diversified invested in 0.01% or 27,651 shares. Lifeplan Gp has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $177.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 19,102 shares to 139,938 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 13,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,410 shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Call) (NYSE:TEVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mechanics Bancorporation Department invested in 0.08% or 4,078 shares. Westfield Cap Management Comm Lp reported 61,799 shares stake. Opus Capital Grp Ltd Liability reported 12,173 shares stake. Wespac Advsrs reported 4,037 shares. Cordasco Net has invested 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Charles Schwab Investment Advisory holds 0.29% or 2.19M shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.39% or 26,025 shares. Millennium Ltd has 544,408 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Community Fincl Bank Na holds 0.11% or 6,683 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pinnacle Financial has 0.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Marco Invest Mngmt Lc has 15,744 shares. 2,642 are owned by Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Com. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Regentatlantic Cap Llc stated it has 9,742 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 202,911 are held by Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Co.