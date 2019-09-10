Continental Advisors Holding in Federated Invs Pa (FII) Raised as Market Value Rose; J Goldman & Company LP Has Increased Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Holding by $6.58 Million

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 159.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 193,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 314,667 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 121,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.59. About 881,999 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 30,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The hedge fund held 145,354 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, up from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $32.42. About 553,129 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.6% Position in Albireo Pharma; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – UPON CLOSING, FEDERATED WILL PAY £246 MLN (APPROXIMATELY $350 MLN) TO BTPS FOR A 60 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Management LLC Exits Federated Investors; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR,FROM 25C,EST. 25C; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S EQUITY ASSETS WERE $64.0 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN $0.8 BLN; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – BTPS WILL RETAIN A 29.5 PERCENT SHARE IN HERMES AND WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN HERMES’ STRATEGIES AS A CLIENT; 23/05/2018 – Foxconn has signaled previously that FII will launch projects in areas including smart manufacturing, industrial internet, cloud computing, and fifth-generation wireless technologies

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM) by 96,043 shares to 33,957 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,500 shares, and cut its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FII shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.91 million shares or 1.63% less from 76.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 49,501 shares stake. Wedge L Lp Nc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Ameriprise Financial invested in 0.01% or 545,073 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 15,299 shares. Virginia-based Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 98,800 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 87,790 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De holds 707,453 shares. Manchester Ltd Liability Corporation reported 56 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo has 328,200 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 32,275 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Eaton Vance holds 25,812 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.01% or 183,640 shares. 231,341 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department.