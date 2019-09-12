Continental Advisors Has Upped Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Position; Newell Brands (NWL) Holder Welch & Forbes Upped Its Holding by $362,535 as Stock Price Declined

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 559.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 111,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The hedge fund held 131,807 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.16M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 533,348 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER FINANCE S.A. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 30/05/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Look out Ally, Santander Consumer: Here comes Fiat Chrysler; 08/03/2018 Santander Consumer USA and AutoGravity Work to Transform the Car-Buying and Financing Journey; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Santander Consumer Bank AS at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC); 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc; 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 24,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 265,699 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10 million, up from 241,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.48. About 3.88 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Reduction of More Than 30 ERP Systems to Two by End of 2019; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Highly Qualified Director Nominees to the Newell Board of Directors at the Upcoming 2018 Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Starboard nominees to Newell board withdraw after Icahn move; 23/03/2018 – GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC REPORTS 5.56 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN NEWELL BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Criticizes Icahn’s Newell Nominees, Pitches Own Slate; 17/04/2018 – Bill Ackman says Newell made ‘deal with the devil’ in Icahn agreement; 03/04/2018 – ASTROS AND JOSTENS UNVEIL 2017 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP RINGS IN SPECIAL PREGAME CEREMONY; 16/05/2018 – NEW Paper Mate® Handwriting Pencils and Pens Provide Control for Early Writers; 19/03/2018 – Newell Wins Icahn Backing in Fight With Starboard Over Strategy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NWL shares while 152 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 362.61 million shares or 4.99% less from 381.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lathrop Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 1.06% or 242,663 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset holds 0.04% or 156,130 shares. Gulf Intll Savings Bank (Uk) invested in 0.03% or 103,109 shares. Transamerica Advsrs invested in 0% or 3 shares. Parametric Associates Llc invested in 0.02% or 1.43M shares. Principal Fincl Gru Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% or 161 shares. Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.24% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Adage Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 462,600 shares. Private Tru Communications Na accumulated 18,036 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp reported 11.56 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 175,088 were reported by Argi Invest Service Lc. Walleye Trading reported 20,180 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Washington Commercial Bank accumulated 16,546 shares.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $4.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,797 shares to 314,552 shares, valued at $39.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 36,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 709,031 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Newell Brands (NWL) Up 23.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newell Brands: Misconceptions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Mylan, Newell and Home Depot – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Newell Brands CEO 1-on-1; Southside Trail development (Video) – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold SC shares while 75 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 100.73 million shares or 4.83% less from 105.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Financial Bank, a New York-based fund reported 21,092 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has invested 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Maltese Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.25% or 136,600 shares. Bridgeway Capital Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 19,882 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Yorktown And Communications holds 0.08% or 9,200 shares. Royal London Asset reported 0.01% stake. Parametric Associate Limited Com reported 883,107 shares. Westpac, Australia-based fund reported 32,450 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Commonwealth Bank Of holds 124,228 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 1.53 million shares.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $177.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C) by 48,200 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR) by 31,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,910 shares, and cut its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (NASDAQ:GLRE).