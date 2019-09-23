Continental Advisors Has Upped Its Cardinal Health (CAH) Position; New Generation Advisors Stake in P G & E (PCG) Boosted as Market Value Declined

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 455.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 48,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 59,438 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 5.79M shares traded or 101.05% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q EPS 81c; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SMT AND CARDINAL HEALTH ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE INDIAN MARKET; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $5.25-$5.50

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp (PCG) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 26,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 279,492 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41 million, up from 252,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 17.65M shares traded or 119.07% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 25/05/2018 – California Says PG&E Power Lines Caused 4 of October’s Fires; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corporation Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $177.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Och Ziff Cptl Mangemnt Grp I by 41,156 shares to 159,957 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 4,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,510 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 0.02% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 1.31 million shares. Captrust Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 43,865 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors has invested 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Westpac Bk holds 0% or 77,648 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 201 shares. 9,740 are owned by Profund Advsr Lc. 512,794 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Fort Washington Invest Inc Oh stated it has 26,925 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Da Davidson accumulated 0% or 5,567 shares. Asset has 32,326 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 831 shares. Shoker Counsel has 11,534 shares. Guggenheim Llc owns 0.12% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 308,746 shares.

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Franklin health care firm names new CEO – Nashville Business Journal” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Cardinal Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, BorgWarner, Chipotle, Cree, Dollar General, Exelon, PDC Energy, Verizon, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hennessy Advsr Inc has invested 0.67% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.79 million shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon reported 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Valley Natl Advisers stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 1.95M are held by 683 Capital Lc. Assetmark reported 44 shares. King Street Lp invested in 5.00M shares or 6.66% of the stock. Hudock Grp Ltd owns 600 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 2.35 million shares. Zimmer Prns Limited Partnership reported 2.01M shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 99,620 were accumulated by Utah Retirement System. Clearbridge Invs Limited reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E outlines $18B reorganization plan for wildfire claims – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Citi Upgrades PG&E Corporation (PCG) to Neutral on Game Changing Subro Settlement – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Morgan Stanley Sees Tactical Trade in PG&E Corporation (PCG) – StreetInsider.com” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Large Option Trader Makes Bearish Long-Term Bets Against PG&E – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of PG&E Soared on Friday – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.