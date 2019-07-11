Continental Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Community Health Sys New (CYH) as Stock Value Declined; Welch & Forbes Has Lifted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (CYH) by 46.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 184,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 211,839 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $790,000, down from 396,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Community Health Sys Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.77% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.45. About 968,675 shares traded. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 24.66% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SEES FY LOSS/SHR CONT OPS $1.10 TO $1.50; 27/03/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Three Tennessee Hospitals to West Tennessee Healthcare; 23/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS TENDERED ~$1.5B 2019 NOTES, OR ~80%; 23/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Early Tender Results for Exchange Offers and Extends Early Tender Deadline; 06/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH CUT TO Caa1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Extension of Early Tender Deadline of Exchange Offers; 18/04/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell the Assets of Ocala, Florida Hospital; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS-LENDERS EXTENDED TO UNIT A REVOLVING ASSET-BASED LOAN FACILITY IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF $1 BLN SUBJECT TO BORROWING BASE CAPACITY; 04/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES COMMUNITY HEALTH ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE; 27/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS: PACT TO SELL THREE TN HOSPITALS TO

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,018 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.06M, up from 8,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $10.64 during the last trading session, reaching $2028.05. About 2.17 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/03/2018 – “Amazon’s focus on selection/service, pricing, and frictionless payment that drive conversion and stronger user economics also translate directly to travel,” the firm’s analyst writes; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON SHARES RISE AS BLOOMBERG REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, NO ACTIVE WHITE HOUSE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT TURNING POWER OF ADMINISTRATION AGAINST AMAZON; 03/04/2018 – Motiv expands operating systems, partnerships and distribution channels; 03/04/2018 – Trump says U.S. subsidizes Amazon for shipping; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Studios names NBC vet Vernon Sanders co-head of TV – Variety; 09/05/2018 – Knowledgent and Talend Unveil New Customer-360 Data Management Solution; 25/04/2018 – Companies are complaining they can’t find enough truck drivers to ship their stuff because of Amazon; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 06/03/2018 – Carlos by Carlos Santana Shoes for Men and Zappos Partner to Benefit Charities with New Men’s Shoe Line; 07/03/2018 – Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $3.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 6,050 shares to 9,020 shares, valued at $729,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,459 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $320,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.