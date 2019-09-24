Continental Advisors Has Raised Its Stake in Synovus Finl (SNV) by $438,736 as Share Value Rose; Newport Asia Lifted Stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by $5.07 Million as Stock Declined

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.92M, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $172.16. About 10.66 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Chairwoman Lucy Peng Will Assume Additional Role of CEO; 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA DELIVERY PLATFORM ELE.ME; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform; 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 12,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 81,977 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.87 million, up from 69,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 975,886 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $177.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C) by 48,200 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 23,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,829 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

