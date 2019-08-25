Continental Advisors Has Raised Federated Invs Pa (FII) Position by $880,266; Market Valuation Rose; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Value Rose While Cadence Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 1,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 12,592 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, down from 13,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $8.99 during the last trading session, reaching $376.89. About 1.27 million shares traded or 8.33% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 06/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is making investments in hypersonics, laser weapons, electronic warfare and artificial intelligence; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. Marines say new CH-53K helicopter programme on track; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $247.5M NASA CONTRACT TO BUILD TEST PLANE; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE TARGETS; 07/04/2018 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Inspects Satellite Programs at Lockheed Martin; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-German general sees closer missile defence ties with Dutch; 28/03/2018 – A King Has Arrived: Sikorsky CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Arrives in Germany for International Debut; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Gets $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Pact; 05/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $481 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 30,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The hedge fund held 145,354 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, up from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 413,283 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in Marquee China IPO; 09/03/2018 Federated Investors Canada ULC announces risk rating change; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q EPS 60c; 12/03/2018 – Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – FEDERATED WILL FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH AND AN EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.6% Position in Albireo Pharma; 15/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q EPS 60C, EST. 65C

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $215.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (Call) (NYSE:FII) by 77,200 shares to 37,800 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 372,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,029 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 26,485 shares to 49,727 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH) by 13,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp.