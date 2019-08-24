Continental Advisors Has Raised By $3.65 Million Its Waddell & Reed Finl (WDR) Position; Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Boosted Its Boeing Co Com (BA) Stake

Continental Advisors Llc increased Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (WDR) stake by 429.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Continental Advisors Llc acquired 214,705 shares as Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (WDR)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Continental Advisors Llc holds 264,705 shares with $4.58M value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Waddell & Reed Finl Inc now has $1.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.32% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 571,403 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 9.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281921 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT 45; 20/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280742 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT 45; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282452 – WEST WADDELL RANCH SAT212; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281517 – WADDELL COMPRESSOR STATION; 16/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Holding in Marrone Bio (Correct); 12/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed Says Two Portfolio Managers Have Left the Firm; 23/05/2018 – CORDY OILFIELD SERVICES INC CKK.V – ROBERT WADDELL DID NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR AT THIS SHAREHOLDERS MEETING; 18/04/2018 – Scupham Named President of lvy Distributors, Inc; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281918 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT116; 02/05/2018 – Cristian Măcelaru to Become New Chief Conductor of WDR Sinfonieorchester

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased Boeing Co Com (BA) stake by 23.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired 36,608 shares as Boeing Co Com (BA)'s stock declined 9.45%. The Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds 194,960 shares with $74.36 million value, up from 158,352 last quarter. Boeing Co Com now has $200.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,036 were reported by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company. 11,178 are owned by Penobscot Inv. Hgk Asset Management owns 0.32% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,753 shares. Moreover, Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Co has 0.39% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,543 shares. 7,787 were reported by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Hamel Assocs has invested 1.63% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Michigan-based Clarkston Limited Co has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Institute For Wealth Management Limited reported 16,749 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meritage Portfolio Mgmt holds 0.9% or 23,352 shares in its portfolio. Bbr Prns Lc holds 5,628 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,203 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Mai Capital Management holds 54,125 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. 8,814 are owned by Smith Moore. J Goldman & Lp has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased Ishares Tr Hdg Msci Japan (HEWJ) stake by 788,638 shares to 401,362 valued at $12.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sothebys Com (NYSE:BID) stake by 1.41 million shares and now owns 202,204 shares. Caesarstone Ltd Ord Shs (NASDAQ:CSTE) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 20.40% above currents $356.01 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 11. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Overweight” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 11 by DZ BANK AG. Seaport Global maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, March 11. Seaport Global has “Buy” rating and $460 target. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $525 target in Friday, March 8 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by Landesbank given on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold WDR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.69 million shares or 0.19% less from 74.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 86,560 shares in its portfolio. Moody State Bank Tru Division invested in 0% or 311 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 194,882 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 0.01% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.08% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Invesco accumulated 3.67M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Century Companies Incorporated has 0% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Arrowstreet Capital Lp owns 462,056 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. James Investment Research holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 48,200 shares. 231,815 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 56,379 shares. First Manhattan Commerce accumulated 8,148 shares.

Continental Advisors Llc decreased Provident Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:PROV) stake by 54,940 shares to 93,393 valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) stake by 46,827 shares and now owns 44,273 shares. Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) was reduced too.