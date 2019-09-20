Continental Advisors Has Lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Call) (TEVA) Holding by $1.18 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Advisors Asset Management Cut Stake

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Call) (TEVA) by 76.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 131,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $369,000, down from 171,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.59. About 9.36 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 25/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209824 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 29/05/2018 – Top research execs from Teva, Allergan recruited to help lead Axovant out of the R&D wasteland $AXON $AGN $TEVA; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 06/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 208798 Company: TEVA PHARM; 03/05/2018 – TEVA DEBT COULD FALL ANOTHER $1.3B-$1.5B THIS YEAR: CFO; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction with Teva and Announces Preferred Share Exchange Agreement with BVF Partn; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S RESTRUCTURING IS A LITTLE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE: SCHULTZ

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 10,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 243,474 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.91 million, down from 253,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $131.66. About 4.96 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $621.82 million for 3.33 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $177.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 25,157 shares to 70,357 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) by 218,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Capital Management stated it has 4.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Huntington Bancorporation reported 1.34% stake. Harbour Investment Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1.79% or 18,163 shares. Harding Loevner LP owns 800 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt has 1.78% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 623,698 shares. Forbes J M & Co Limited Liability Partnership holds 102,519 shares or 2.76% of its portfolio. Mcrae Mgmt reported 19,644 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Lau Associate Llc holds 4.12% or 61,950 shares in its portfolio. Insight 2811 accumulated 0.91% or 8,854 shares. Chesapeake Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 428,758 shares. Milestone Group Inc has 0.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8,091 shares. Centurylink Inv Mngmt has 1.62% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 29,769 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 133,200 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Company has 217,495 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 9,730 shares to 44,727 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO) by 60,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Mun High Income Tr (NYSE:MHI).