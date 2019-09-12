Continental Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake in Citigroup (Call) (C) by $3.37 Million; Columbia Asset Management Decreased Enterprise Prd Prtnrs LP (EPD) Holding by $587,440

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (C) by 54.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 48,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80M, down from 88,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $69.3. About 14.35M shares traded or 5.64% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Global Consumer Banking Rev $8.43B; 25/04/2018 – MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD MYOV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $17; 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Banking One of Top Three Most Used Apps by Americans, 2018 Citi Mobile Banking Study Reveals; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 21/03/2018 – KUSHNER’S N.J. TRUMP TOWER GOT $200 MILLION LOAN FROM CITIGROUP; 31/05/2018 – MOODY’S: THE DEPLOYMENT OF PEOPLE, CAPITAL AND TECHNOLOGY BY GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS WILL DEFINE WHICH INSTITUTIONS ADVANCE AMID INTENSE COMPETITION; 12/03/2018 – Citigroup’s lead bank analyst bids farewell to firm; 12/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Spotify puts bank IPO paydays under fund manager scrutiny

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Enterprise Prd Prtnrs Lp (EPD) by 68.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 20,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 9,838 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $284,000, down from 30,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Enterprise Prd Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.66. About 3.16M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Personal Cap Advisors Corporation owns 0% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 12,536 shares. Td Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Goldman Sachs reported 0.45% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Finance Architects holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 19,707 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc holds 646,531 shares. Whittier Trust owns 0.05% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 55,088 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo has 41,623 shares. Old National Bank In reported 0.19% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 50,868 are held by Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Illinois-based Whitnell And has invested 0.16% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 10, a Alabama-based fund reported 370,797 shares. Fayez Sarofim And reported 19.87 million shares or 2.97% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset reported 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). National Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 455,075 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16B for 13.52 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $379.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C V S Corp Del (NYSE:CVS) by 5,837 shares to 25,923 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service B (NYSE:UPS) by 3,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Enterprise Products to Participate in J.P. Morgan Midwest Energy Infrastructure / MLP 1×1 Forum – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “7 Big Oil & Gas Stocks Analysts Want You to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $177.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (Call) (NYSE:WFC) by 44,800 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 48,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.75 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BCE launches C$550M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “StockBeat – Intel Climbs, but Citi Warns of Risks Ahead – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “VC Deals: Tyson Continues Plant-Based Meat Investments – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Why a $3 Billion Fund Is Betting on Citigroup Stock and Against Tesla – Barron’s” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Com has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Private Advisor Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 71,702 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 55,205 shares in its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Management holds 18,910 shares. Terril Brothers has invested 7.21% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 2.55M shares. Pl Advsrs Llc holds 3.51% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 170,068 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 14,636 shares. Country Tru Comml Bank holds 0% or 248 shares. Maltese Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 2.84% or 523,500 shares. Amp Capital owns 1.12 million shares. Nomura Hldg reported 272,349 shares stake. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.41% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Clean Yield Group reported 983 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.19% or 2.24M shares.